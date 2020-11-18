UMD Women’s Hockey To Open Season Friday Night in Mankato

Puck drop this Friday night is set for 6:07 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been over eight months since the UMD women’s hockey team has played in a game. So the understatement of the year could be that the Bulldogs are very excited to open the season this weekend.

UMD brings back four of their top five scorers from last season who accounted for more than half of UMD’s goals. That includes team captain Ashton Bell and junior forward Gabbie Hughes.

“People that didn’t maybe score as much last year have taken a big leap this summer and with our training so having the scoring that we have coming back and the offense that we have picking up and coming in,” said Hughes.

“We have a lot of experience coming back this year and I think it’s huge. There’s like a lot of people in practice that have been stepping up and scoring lots of goals too so I think it’s going to be a good year that way,” Bell said.

The Bulldogs will be on the road to start the 2020-2021 season as they open up against Minnesota State Mankato. UMD is unbeaten against the Mavericks in their past 13 games, including 3-0-2 last season. But Mankato has been feisty as of late, pushing Maura Crowell’s squad to overtime in six of their last ten match-ups.

“I love the fact that we’re going down there, a place that we’ve had close games at. To open up there after such a long time away from playing games, it works out well. I know the passion and emotions will be high and sometimes they haven’t been when we’ve been there before,” said Crowell.

