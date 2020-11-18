Virus Deaths Hit New High in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers Proposes New Relief Bill

Evers released a proposal to tackle the pandemic, including prohibiting evictions and foreclosures through 2021.

WISCONSIN.- Deaths from the coronavirus in Wisconsin have hit a new daily high.

The state reported 92 deaths Tuesday with 7,090 new cases.

This comes as Governor Tony Evers released a proposal to tackle the pandemic.

It includes proposals that would prohibit evictions and foreclosures through 2021 and continue the suspension of a one-week waiting period before people can collect unemployment.

Meanwhile Wisconsin health officials said that even with good news on the vaccine front, we are still months away from anyone actually being able to get it, so masking and social distance, they said, is still key.

“Let’s remember no one has yet submitted an application to the FDA,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

“So we’re working off best base scenarios from the manufacturers and from our federal partners to even be thinking we’ll be doing vaccines by January, early January. But we want to do it in a way that is safe that is our utmost concern,” she said.

1,400 cases of COVID are currently being reported in Douglas County, with one death since the pandemic began.