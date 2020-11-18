Volunteers Needed for Christmas Adopt-a-Child Program in Carlton County

80 kids from 3 mo. to 18 yrs. old still need to be adopted for the Adopt-a-Child gift program.

CLOQUET, Minn.- As the holidays near, the Cloquet Salvation Army says they need more people to register to buy gifts for families in need.

80 kids throughout Carlton County still need to be adopted for the Adopt-a-Child Christmas assistance program — that’s about 45 families, coordinators said.

Age groups range from 3 months to 18 years old, though gifts are usually more scarce for the older teenagers according to staff.

The gifts on their lists include toys, board games, clothes, and even blankets and hats.

Organizers say the need has grown during the pandemic but the relief for the cash-strapped families is still the same.

“They are very very very grateful,” said Red Kettle Coordinator Sue Butkiewicz.

“They really appreciate it cause a lot of them don’t have anything to give so pretty much what their children get from the adopters is what they get for Christmas,” she said.

Interested volunteers have until next week to register online, over the phone or in-person at the Cloquet Salvation Army on Carlton Avenue.

But bell ringers, Butkiewicz said, are also badly needed in Carlton County for the rest of the season.