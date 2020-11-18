Watch Live: Gov. Walz to Close Bars, Restaurants, and Gym for Four Weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday evening that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and fitness centers, and put organized youth sports on hold for four weeks.

The announcement comes on a day when Minnesota recorded a record 67 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s toll to 3,010. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 5,102 confirmed new cases, raising the state’s total to 242,053.

Beginning Friday, November 20, at 11:59 pm and lasting until Friday, December 18, in-person social gatherings with individuals outside your household are prohibited; bars and restaurants are dialed back to take-out and delivery service only; gyms, fitness studios, entertainment venues, event spaces, and similar establishments will need to close; and adult and youth sports are paused.

Retail businesses, salons, and places of worship may continue to operate with proper precautions in place. Childcare remains open. Schools will continue to operate under the Safe Learning Plan, which shifts between in-person, distance, and hybrid learning depending on the local conditions of the virus. All other current restrictions also remain in effect.

To support small businesses that are struggling as they do their part to combat the spread of COVID-19, last week Governor Walz announced an additional $10 million in Small Business Relief Grants. This funding will support an additional 1,000 businesses that have applied for the grant program.

“To all Minnesotans who are struggling to get by, I know this pandemic is devastating,” Governor Walz said. “This pandemic is not fair. We need federal support to help keep our businesses afloat, our workers paid, and our families with food on the table. I will continue to fight with every fiber of my being for that support that you need and deserve.”