Winter Camping Begins in the Northland

Winter camping may become more popular this year as Northlanders look for safer ways to enjoy the outdoors.

One expert we spoke to says you should always test your equipment in the backyard before heading out to make sure it’s all working properly. They also say to have a lot of calorie-rich foods that won’t freeze and of course, having a sleeping bag that allows you to insulate yourself.

“Winter camping is a blast,” said Melody David-McKnight, the sea kayak coordinator at UMD’s Recreational Sports Outdoor Program. “It’s magical to be out in the crisp air. Everything is brighter on a snowy day when the sunshine is out and you get to see places that from a different perspective than you would in the summertime.”

If you’re interested in camping during the winter season, you can go local at Dwight’s Point Campsite on the St. Louis River, which is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the Bagley Nature Center Campground in Duluth, which has sites available for reservation.