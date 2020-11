Cloquet Football Falls Short to North Branch in Season Finale

The Lumberjacks finish their season with a 3-4 overall record.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Cloquet football team rallied from an early deficit, but would ultimately come up short as North Branch defeated the Lumberjacks 40-36 in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals Thursday night at Egerdahl Field.

The Lumberjacks finish their season with a 3-4 overall record.