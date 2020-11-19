COVID Death Record Set in Minnesota, Restrictions Tighten at Midnight Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Minnesota set a new single-day record for COVID deaths today, while also nearly breaking the single-day record for COVID cases.

Nearly 7,900 new COVID cases have been reported over the last day with 72 deaths.

This comes, as the state is a little over 24 hours away from multiple new restrictions going into place.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is working to reiterate his plans for midnight tomorrow which includes closing down bars and restaurants for in-person dining, while also shutting down a host of other businesses including gyms and a variety of indoor entertainment options like theaters and bowling alleys.

Walz said today during a press conference, that although these changes are difficult, they are necessary to help stop the spread of COVID.

Currently St. Louis County has 6,435 cases and 87 deaths.