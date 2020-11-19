Craft Kits Available for UWS Students

Students at UWS now have some more activities to do over the holiday break.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Students at UWS now have some more activities to do over the holiday break.

Campus activity organizers have assembled popular grab-and-go craft kits for students to make.

The kits include string art, mug decorating and more.

The goal is to provide Yellowjackets with something else for them to do while they are stuck at home.

The bags are available at the Yellowjacket Union building for all UWS students until next week.