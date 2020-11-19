DECC, Visit Duluth Move Forward With Merger Discussions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and the city’s destination marketing arm — Visit Duluth — are moving forward with discussions to merge operations as they continue to face serious financial strains from the pandemic.

The merger is the official recommendation just released by a working group made up of board members from each entity.

The discussions were initiated by Mayor Emily Larson.

The report concludes that the DECC and Visit Duluth would be more financially efficient together by combining their similar missions of attracting visitors and conventions to Duluth, which in turn supports the local business community like hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Both boards are expected to vote on the recommendation on Dec. 2.

The goal is to have a joint operating agreement by January 1st with one executive director for the newly combined operation.