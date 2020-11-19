Duluth Airport Barred Pence After Trump Broke Virus Rules

MINNEAPOLIS – Duluth airport officials prohibited Donald Trump’s campaign from holding a rally with Vice President Mike Pence after the president flouted state coronavirus guidelines there three weeks earlier.

The Duluth Airport Authority’s executive director told his board in an email, obtained by the Star Tribune, he rejected a Pence rally application for Oct. 26 because the Trump campaign had breached its earlier agreement.

Pence instead rallied at Hibbing’s airport before about 650 people despite Minnesota’s 250-person cap on events.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days after his Sept. 30 rally in Duluth, which around 2,500 to 3,000 people attended.