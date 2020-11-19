Duluth School District Adds Bus Hubs for Meal Distribution Sites

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is adding additional bus hubs for meal distribution sites starting today.

District leadership says the bus hubs were added in order to reach out to as many people as possible in Duluth as people are struggling.

Free bagged meals are made available during the weekdays when school is in-session to kids 18 and younger.

Parents and guardians can also pick up the bagged meal without having students present.

“Our child nutrition staff as do all the staff in the district really miss the interaction with kids so this is one other way that we can reach out,” said Pam Bowe, the food service director for Duluth Schools. “Might not be your very own lunch lady from Homecroft or from Piedmont handing you the lunch but it is the same lunch made by the same people.”

Currently, there are 2,500 meals for lunch that are made per day. For more information on the locations of these bus hubs, you can visit the school district’s website.