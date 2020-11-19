Essentia Health Temporarily Closes Fitness Centers

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health will be temporarily shutting down its fitness centers following Governor Tim Walz’s executive order.

Essentia Health says that as of Friday evening it will close it Center for Personal Fitness at the Miller Hill Mall, as well as centers in Moose Lake and Esko.

The closures will stay in effect until further notice.

The Therapy & Performance Center at the Miller Hill Mall and the physical therapy center in Esko will remain open during this time.