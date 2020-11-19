Grand Rapids Football Set to Take On Defending State Champions Rocori

Kick-off for Friday's Section 8AAAA championship game is set for 5 p.m. at Rocori High school in Cold Spring, MN.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – With the fall sports season now wrapping up Friday night at 11:59 p.m., teams across the Northland have been scrambling to get one more game in. That includes Grand Rapids who will go straight to the section title game with a tall task at hand as they will face Class AAAA powerhouse Rocori.

“For the most part, our boys were excited. We get to go play the defending state champions, who are the number one team in our section. It’s a heck of a challenge, but I don’t think I’d want to be any other team in the state right now with how our season’s going to end right here. We get to go play the best,” Thunderhawks head coach Greg Spahn said.

