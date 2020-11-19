Great Lakes Aquarium Temporarily Closing Due to Governor’s Orders

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium will temporarily close beginning Saturday, November 21 due to the Governor’s orders.

The aquarium says the closures will stay in place for four weeks following the newest Stay Safe Minnesota guidelines.

The aquarium will remain open until Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Gift store purchases made on the website and the membership drive will remain open and available to the public with delivery for the holidays.

You can visit the Great Lakes Aquarium by clicking here.