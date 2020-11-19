Great Lakes Aquarium to Pause Under Walz Order

DULUTH, Minn.– Another Duluth attraction will be shutting down because of the governor’s new order.

The Great Lakes Aquarium will close its doors at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s been open since June after the first shutdown order expired.

The executive director says summer visitors were a relief to make up for lost revenue but attendance is down 20 percent this year and another mandated closure isn’t ideal.

“Because of the summer, it did help us out a little bit more,” said Great Lakes Aquarium Executive Director Jay Walker. “We are actually a little more prepared to go into another closure for these four weeks. If it extends beyond that though it definitely will get difficult.”

If you’d like to help support the aquarium in other ways while closed, you’re encouraged to get a membership or send donations to help feed the animals there. Both can be done on their website.