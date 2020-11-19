Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Three North American Gray Wolves

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed three North American Gray Wolves late Tuesday evening from the California Wolf Center in Julian, CA.

The three sisters, Shasta, Sierra, and Tehama are a new addition to the zoo’s wolf exhibit that has been renovated to include a den and a new pool which was possible thanks to Legacy Grant funding from the State of Minnesota.

The zoo says the three wolves can be seen on exhibit next to brown bears Tundra and Banks.

The Lake Superior Zoo is open Friday through Sunday from 10:00 t0 4:00 p.m.