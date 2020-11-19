Local Businesses React to New Restrictions on Gyms and Sporting Events

Minnesota gyms and fitness centers are about to close for the next month to comply with the governor’s order and youth sporting events are also being paused.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota gyms and fitness centers are about to close for the next month to comply with the governor’s order and youth sporting events are also being paused.

At Play it Again Sports in Duluth, 80% of sales during the winter usually comes from hockey equipment but with youth and adult sports being dialed back, the business is seeing buying patterns change.

“It’s going to be tough but we’ll find a way to get through it,” said Steven Holappa, the general manager at Play it Again Sports in Duluth. “We’ll need some local help with people coming in and it’s holiday season around the corner too so hopefully people will be willing to shop and support a local business.”

Play it Again Sports is seeing a drastic rise in demand for gym equipment as at-home workouts become more popular because of the pandemic.

Employees also expect outdoor equipment like cross country skis and snowshoes to be extra popular in the coming weeks as customers go outside more with local gyms closed.

Hockey enthusiast Patrick Bright is shopping for gear. He understands why the governor had to enforce stricter rules and plans to make the best of the situation.

“I think it’s more going to be personally just personally annoyed at it, but what do we do at this point. I mean, you adapt,” said Patrick Bright, a customer at Play it Again Sports in Duluth.

The pause on youth sports in Minnesota along with the closure of gyms and some other types of businesses will begin at midnight Friday and last for four weeks.