Northland Foundations Urge Seniors to Apply for Scholarship Opportunities

Over $5 million in funds are available for Northland seniors.

DULUTH, Minn. – Several foundations around the Northland announced new scholarship opportunities for high school seniors who may decide to take a gap year instead of attending college.

The Greater Denfeld Foundation is just one of many organizations available for students to apply to.

Organizers say that the best way to go about doing so is to speak with your guidance counselor.

From there, they can show you all the different avenues to take before the January 15th application deadline.

“They can direct them to lots and lots of scholarships. They can show them the websites so then students can go and do some research and see what they qualify for,” Northland Scholarship Services Scholarship Administrator, Lori Huska says.

Students who apply will find out if they receive the scholarship before May 1st.