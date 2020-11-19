Over 600 Thanksgiving Meal Kits Delivered Around Northland

DULUTH, Minn.– While Thanksgiving dinners might not look the same this year, volunteers found a way to help families make the most of the holiday.

Volunteers prepared over 600 meal kits at the DECC and delivered them to families from Two Harbors down to Cloquet. Led by the college of St. Scholastica and funded through donations, kits for families of 4-8 people were given a frozen turkey, potatoes and gravy, pie, and other Thanksgiving Day classics for families to prepare this year.

“We’ve always done homebound meal kits on the day of Thanksgiving. We do deliveries to people that can’t get out. And we thought ‘Let’s just kind of do the same thing with what we have for families,’” said Event Organizer Monica Hendrickson.

90 drivers went out delivering the meals and put them outside family’s homes for contactless delivery.