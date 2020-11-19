Playoff Dreams Shattered for Hermantown Football Team

The Hawks finish their 2020 season with a 5-2 record as the top team in Secion 7AAAA.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – One of the teams who won’t be playing on the final night of the high school football season is Hermantown, due to scheduling restraints created by Thursday’s Cloquet-North Branch game.

The Hawks’ season comes to an end following their win Tuesday night against Duluth Denfeld. Head coach Mike Zagelmeyer says he’s at least glad that his seniors got to finish their tumultuous season with a win.

“That was great. It’s always tough when you’re hugging seniors with tears in their eyes because they lost their last game so that was a positive, if you want to say that. I just told those seniors I love them and I’m proud of them. It was just a tough experience. These last 48 hours has just been like a roller-coaster ride of emotions and it’s been that way for the kids, too,” said Zagelmeyer.

