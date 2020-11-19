Resources for Unemployment: Duluth Workforce Development Gives Opportunities to Job Seekers

DULUTH, Minn. – As times are uncertain and people may be struggling in their current job or looking for a new one, staff at Duluth’s Workforce Development say they can help with things like signing up for unemployment. But if you are in need of a job, you might be in luck.

Workforce says there are still quite a few positions in healthcare, IT and manufacturing areas.

“There are employers hiring right now,” said Elena Foshay, the director of Workforce Development for the City of Duluth. “There are lots of employers who are hiring right now, and so we can certainly help point people in the right direction and find job opportunities.”

Workforce Development provides other opportunities as well, including resume assistance and trainings for interviews.