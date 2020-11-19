Superior Schools Move to Distance Learning

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the region, Superior School District will continue distance learning through the end of the year.

Amy Starzeki, the district administrator for Superior School District, says that prior to moving to a full virtual model that was able to track the number of students and staff who tested positive but now she says they do not have an accurate picture of those rates as the public health department is becoming overwhelmed with the number of cases they have while trying to contact trace them.

“We all want our kids back in schools as soon as possible and we know that we have to balance that decision with the safety of our kids and our staff and our whole community, so we’ll continue to try to figure that out,” said Starzecki.

Free meals for all children 18 and under will continue to be provided by the school district of Superior. Check Superior Food Services’ Facebook page for more details on locations, routes, and time changes.