The Duluth Library Foundation Hopes To Raise $10,000

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s Give to the Max Day and the Duluth Library Foundation is hoping to raise $10,000 to help keep resources available to the community.

On Thursday, Clifford the Big Red Dog also joined in on the fun by standing outside the Superior Street library to encourage people passing by to donate.

The money raised will help to purchase new print books, expand the library’s digital outreach, and redesign programs to stay consistent with safety practices during the pandemic.

Leaders of the organization say they are grateful people continue to donate during these tough times.

“This shows us that people in the community love the library. They see it as the beacon of hope that it is and has been for 130 years. It’s been here all that time. It’s here to serve the community,” said Patra Sevastiades, the executive director for the Duluth Public Library Foundation.

As of Thursday morning, the organization had raised just over $4,000

If you would like to donate click here.