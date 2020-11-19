What’s Open and Closed Under Minnesota’s 4-Week Pause?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s four-week pause in response to surging COVID-19 cases statewide will impact many facets of daily life in Minnesota

The shutdown goes into effect Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. and runs through Dec. 18. Here’s a look at what businesses and activities will be impacted by the order.

WHAT BUSINESSES ARE CLOSED?

Restaurants, food courts, bars, cafes, breweries, wineries taprooms Takeout, delivery, and drive-thru services can remain open

Takeout, delivery, and drive-thru services can remain open

Tobacco product shops, hookah bars, cigar bars This is in regards to on-site tobacco use

This is in regards to on-site tobacco use

Public pools

Gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor and outdoor exercise facilities, indoor climbing facilities, martial arts facilities, dance and exercise studios This includes shared or communal facilities, such as those located in an apartment complex

This includes shared or communal facilities, such as those located in an apartment complex

Indoor venues for theaters, cinemas, concert halls, museums, performance venues fairs, vendor fairs, festivals, arcades, bowling alleys, stadiums Facilities can be used for virtual programming Professional sports and college athletics are not impacted by the order

Facilities can be used for virtual programming

Professional sports and college athletics are not impacted by the order

Outdoor venues for racing, paintball, go-karts, mini-golf, performances, festivals, fairs, vendor fairs, and amusement parks Drive-in or drive-thru experiences are permitted

Drive-in or drive-thru experiences are permitted

WHAT’S STAYING OPEN?

Barbershops , salons, other establishments providing personal care Occupancy must not exceed 50 percent capacity

Occupancy must not exceed 50 percent capacity

Child care

Youth programs Youth sports , however, are impacted by the order

Youth sports, however, are impacted by the order

Higher education institutions

Household services businesses

Retail

Liquor stores

Grocery stores, convenience stores

Pharmacies, drug stores

Food pantries

Health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities

Correctional facilities, juvenile justice facilities

Crisis shelters

Soup kitchens

Restaurants and food zones inside secured zones of airports

WHAT GATHERINGS ARE ALLOWED?

Gatherings involving members of one household

Activity by workers or customers

Educational and care services for children

Care of others

Relocation to ensure safety

Health and safety activities Example: donating blood or delivering medical supplies

Example: donating blood or delivering medical supplies

Sobriety and mental health support groups Remote meetings are encouraged whenever possible

Remote meetings are encouraged whenever possible

Health care and residential facilities

Displacement Those without a home are exempt from the order but are encouraged to avoid gatherings

Those without a home are exempt from the order but are encouraged to avoid gatherings

Moving to a new residence

Legislative or government meetings

Court activities

Federal activities

Drive-in gatherings

Weddings, funerals, and services While the ceremonies can continue, virtual alternatives are encouraged. However, receptions or private parties are prohibited.

While the ceremonies can continue, virtual alternatives are encouraged. However, receptions or private parties are prohibited.

ALLOWED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND FACILITIES

Gatherings and activities involving a single household

Minnesota state parks, trails, state forests, state recreation areas

Local parks, trails, arboretums, and gardens

Public water accesses

Public and private marinas and docks

Lake service providers

Charter boats and launches Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

Public and private golf courses and driving ranges

Ski areas, Nordic trails, snow tubing hills, sledding hills, and outdoor skating rinks

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

Outdoor recreational equipment rental outlets Equipment must be sanitized between use and must have clear check-out procedures

Equipment must be sanitized between use and must have clear check-out procedures

Dispersed and remote camping sites

Public and private campgrounds Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

Guided and instructional activities, such as guided fishing or birding Must involve persons from the same household, social distancing applies

Must involve persons from the same household, social distancing applies

PROHIBITED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES