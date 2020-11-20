Adult & Teen Challenge Northland Center Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreak

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Northland Center in Duluth is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents.

Right now, 19 staff members and nine residents have tested positive for the virus.

Two of the staff members had to be hospitalized, and one of them is still in the hospital.

The residents and staff affected have been quarantining.

The organization says that it has been accomodating COVID-19 testing for any resident who requests it.

The MATCNC sent out a letter to loved ones of residents on November 5th, writing that precautions and sanitary measures are being followed to try to contain the spread of the virus.