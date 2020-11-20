Big Shoes to Fill for UMD Women’s Hockey Goalie Emma Soderberg

Soderberg says she is excited for the opportunity and grateful for the time she spent behind one of the best goaltenders in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will open their season Friday night against Minnesota State Mankato. Junior Emma Soderberg will start in net for the Bulldogs and she’s got some big shoes to fill following the departure of Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney. But the Sweden native is excited for the opportunity and grateful for the time she spent behind one of the best goaltenders in program history.

“I think we had a great relationship. We always talked and supported each other and tried to help each other on the ice. And just watching the way she plays, it’s awesome. You don’t get to see that every day and being able to have her on your team was like a big thing,” Soderberg said.

Soderberg has appeared in nine career games with an overall record of 4-1. But head coach Maura Crowell says stylistically, she is much different than her predecessor.

“Where Maddie is a stand-up sort of goaltender style, Sods is more of a calm, collected sort of goalie back there. I think she doesn’t overdo anything. She doesn’t put herself in crazy positions to try and make plays. She let’s things come to her,” Crowell said.

Puck drop for Friday night’s season opener is set for 6:07 p.m.