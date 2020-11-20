BWCAW Quota Permit Reservations Available End of January

DULUTH, Minn. – Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness quota permit reservations will be available beginning Wednesday, January 27 at 9:00 a.m. for the 2021 season.

The BWCAW announced in a Friday press release that visitors taking an overnight paddle, motor or hiking trip, or a motorized day trip into the BWCAW between May 1 and September 30 are required to obtain a quota permit.

Group sizes are strictly limited to nine people and four watercraft.

Smaller group sizes enhance the wilderness experience, chances of seeing wildlife, and decrease resource impacts.

Tips to assist those interested in reserving permits:

Visitors are encouraged to have at least three travel options (dates and entry points) in mind and to ensure they have a current Recreation.gov account before reserving a permit.

Prior to making reservations, carefully review all information in the “Need to Know” section of the BWCAW Permit on Recreation.gov. The permit holder and all group members must comply with all BWCAW Regulations and Rules, including one permit per day per Permit Holder. The Forest Service reserves the right to cancel multiple same-day reservations.

You may cancel online anytime up to two days before the entry date and all recreation fees paid will be refunded. Canceling your reservation allows others the opportunity to visit the BWCAW. Review the “Fees & Cancellations” section on the BWCAW Recreation.gov page for details.

The USDA Forest Service reminds visitors that a permit is required year-round to enter the BWCAW. Self-Issued permits are required for non-motorized day use visitors year-round and for all overnight visitors entering the BWCAW from October 1 through April 30.

Visitors are encouraged to check out the BWCAW Trip Planning Guide prior to their trip and to contact the Superior National Forest for any questions concerning the use of the BWCAW.

To book your reservations for May 1 through September 30 online visit www.Recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.