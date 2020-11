Cloquet tops Proctor in Final High School Volleyball Game of 2020

The Lumberjacks finished the season at 8-4 while the Rails end the year with a 6-4 overall record.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the final match of the Minnesota high school volleyball season, Cloquet picked up a road win over Proctor 3-1 Friday night.

