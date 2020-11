Coaches Corner: Maura Crowell

For this week's segment, we chat with the head coach of the UMD women's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with UMD women’s hockey head coach Maura Crowell as the Bulldogs open their season this week. Crowell also spoke about the protocols her team have to go through to get on the ice, as well as her expectations for junior goalie Emma Soderberg.