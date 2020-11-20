Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 11/20

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was the final night of the high school football season as teams looked to close the year on a high note. Here are the final scores:

SECTION 5/6 NINE-PLAYER

South Ridge 0 Win-E-Mac 50

SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER

Bigfork 12 Mountain Iron-Buhl 34

Silver Bay 27 Cherry 0

SECTION 7AA

Crosby-Ironton 30 Mesabi East 6

SECTION 7AAA

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34 Two Harbors 13

Virginia 6 Aitkin 56

SECTION 8AAAA

Grand Rapids 6 Rocori 34