Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 11/20
PROCTOR, Minn. – It was the final night of the high school football season as teams looked to close the year on a high note. Here are the final scores:
SECTION 5/6 NINE-PLAYER
South Ridge 0 Win-E-Mac 50
SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER
Bigfork 12 Mountain Iron-Buhl 34
Silver Bay 27 Cherry 0
SECTION 7AA
Crosby-Ironton 30 Mesabi East 6
SECTION 7AAA
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34 Two Harbors 13
Virginia 6 Aitkin 56
SECTION 8AAAA
Grand Rapids 6 Rocori 34