Health Professionals Fear Suicide Rates Might Go Up

DULUTH, Minn. – It might be a good day to check in on your loved ones.

The hardships caused by the pandemic is creating an increase in the number of people battling a mental illness such as depression or anxiety.

Health experts now fear suicide rates might also rise as the global crisis continues.

Many factors such as isolation and substance abuse during the pandemic may be contributing to the increase in mental health difficulties.

Health professionals say the risk factors for suicide rates to go up is very likely.

“To make a grim analogy, it’s sort of like when we see COVID-19 hospitalizations go up, we know eventually deaths are going to go up. Unfortunately, that’s a similar confidence in the case surrounding suicide,” said Dan D’Alliard, a clinical psychologist for the Duluth Psychological Clinic and Northwood’s Children’s Services.

If you are worried about someone who might be at risk for suicide, experts recommend talking with the person and ask direct questions about the issue.

If you are concerned about an immediate risk, call 911 or reach out to a local crisis hotline.