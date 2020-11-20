Hermantown Elementary Moves to Distance Learning

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown Superintendent Wayne Whitwam announced on Friday that elementary school students will be moving to distance learning following the Thanksgiving break.

Students will come in next week either Tuesday or Wednesday to take materials home for distance learning.

“My hope is to get students back into the classrooms as soon as possible. With case rates jumping on a daily basis, I realistically don’t see PK-12 students returning before Christmas break. Please continue to let the school know if your child has tested positive or is being quarantined. We will use this local data when we meet with the regional health team as we work to bring students back to school,” said Whitwam.

Whitwam added that child care will continue to be available to tier-one workers, but it will be on a very limited basis.