Thanksgiving Bundles Provided by Fond du Lac Community College

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond du Lac Community College is changing up one of its holiday traditions because of the impacts of the pandemic.

This should have been the 27th annual Giving Thanks Feast, which would feed about 300 people in the community. However, with COVID-19, leaders at the college decided to change things up by putting together Thanksgiving bundles.

Partnering with B&B Market of Cloquet, each bundle contains turkey, stuffing, gravy, a pumpkin along with other Thanksgiving foods.

While the Giving Thanks Feast highlights veterans for their service, the college also wants to provide some Thanksgiving holiday normalcy for students as well.

“It’s amazing,” said Ariel Johnson, the director for Seek to Learn Academy. “I mean our staff, we have several here, we’re just excited to be able to see students even if it is behind a mask.”

About 65 students preregistered to pick up the boxes of food with a total of 75 being available.

Johnson says they hope that students and veterans who are picking up the food will be able to experience some heart-felt warmth through the free food.

“You know, campus has been really quiet, all of our classes are online, so it’s just nice to really be able to focus on one of our core values, which is compassion this year,” said Johnson.

Funding for the Thanksgiving bundles was provided by the American Indian College Fund and the Bureau of Indian Education CARES Act.