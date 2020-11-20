Tighter Restrictions go Into Effect in Minnesota at Midnight

ST. PAUL, Minn.- At midnight tonight restrictions increase across Minnesota as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

More than 6,800 new cases have been recorded in the state over the last day along with 68 deaths.

The new restrictions will last four weeks and include the closure of bars and restaurants for in-person dining along with the closure of gyms and different entertainment venues.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said today this was not an easy decision to make due to the economic impact, but it was needed to preserve hospital capacity.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also cautioning that you should get tested if you are working at places that are still open to the public.

Currently there are 256,700 COVID cases in Minnesota and 3,150 deaths. In St. Louis County, there are 6,647 cases and 90 deaths.