UMD Food Shelf Helps Students in Need

The UMD food shelf remains open during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD food shelf remains open during the pandemic.

The food is available to any students there just as long as they bring their ID. Leadership from UMD says it’s been a tough year for everyone and they are glad to help out where they can.

“Some students have lost their jobs or there’s just other environmental factors that have come into play so it’s important just to have that for them during this time,” said Laura Haffield, the executive assistant to the vice chancellor at UMD.

The food shelf is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday as long as the university is open. Donations for Champ’s Cupboard can be donated to UMD’s Office of Student Life.