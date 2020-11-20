UMD Women’s Hockey Blank Mankato on Opening Night

MANKATO, Minn. – Five different players scored a goal and junior goaltender Emma Soderberg finished with a shutout as the UMD women’s hockey team opened their season with a win over Minnesota State Mankato 5-0 Friday night.

Taylor Anderson, Naomi Rogge, Anna Klein, Ashton Bell and Clara Van Wieren all scored for the Bulldogs. They’ll look for the sweep Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3:07 p.m.