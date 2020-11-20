Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, November 20
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 6,812 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 256,700 in the state.
Health officials also reported 68 news deaths bringing the death total to 3,150 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,659,452 tests have been completed to date.
There are 202,432 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 14,462 patients have required hospitalization and 3,387 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 1,350 – 9 deaths
Cook: 54
Itasca: 1,566 – 22 deaths
Koochiching: 308 – 5 deaths
Lake: 304 – 3 deaths
St. Louis: 6,766 – 90 deaths
Ashland: 546 – 7 deaths
Bayfield: 587 – 6 deaths
Douglas: 1,484 – 1 death
Iron: 314 – 6 deaths
Sawyer: 727 – 6 deaths
Gogebic: 499 – 9 deaths
As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 338,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,876 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan