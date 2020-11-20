Youth in Action Clothing Drive Launches at Proctor High School

With the cold weather here to stay, local youth are putting together a clothing drive for those in need.

PROCTOR, Minn. – With the cold weather here to stay, local youth are putting together a clothing drive for those in need.

Youth in Action at Proctor High School has launched a clothing drive starting today through Wednesday excluding the weekends.

Gently used or new donations are welcomed, and online donations are also appreciated.

“I think it’s important because you know, many people have been laid off and stuff due to quarantine and COVID, so I think it’s very important that people have the chance to be warm and have the proper clothing,” said Shanna Isaacs, a participant in Youth in Action and the organizer of the drive.

Donation hours are during school hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be dropped off at the front of Ugstad Circle Entrance at Proctor High School.