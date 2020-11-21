Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department responded to at a warehouse commonly known as an antique shop on the 100 Block of East 1st Street Saturday morning.

According to a city spokesperson, firefighters responded to a call of a fire there at 9:32 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, the spokesperson said, they believed the fire started on the 3rd floor of the building. It is unknown whether anyone was inside.

The spokesperson said the building was originally an antique shop but mostly used as a warehouse for the last few years.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This fire is just down the street from the condemned Kozy Bar and Apartments, which has been ravaged by fires since its closing back in 2010 — the most recent being November 1st.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.