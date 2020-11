Minnesota Wilderness Season Paused

The pause will last until at least December 26th.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness announced Saturday that their season has been paused.

According to a press release, the decision is a result of the latest executive order put out by the state of Minnesota. The pause will last until at least December 26th. The Wilderness have only been able to play three games so far this season, recording a 1-1-0-1 record.