UMD Women’s Hockey Sweep Opening Season Series vs. MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. – Kylie Hanley, Anneke Linser and Anna Klein each scored two goals as the UMD women’s hockey team won a high-scoring affair over Minnesota State Mankato 7-3 Saturday night.

Freshman Clara Van Wieren also scored for the Bulldogs, who swept the series over the Mavericks. Next up for UMD is their home opener next weekend against rivals Minnesota.