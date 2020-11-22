Bentleyville Tour of Lights Drive-Thru Opens to Hundreds of Cars

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s that time of year, Bentleyville Tour of Lights is once again lighting up the skyline of Duluth. But this year both guests and staff are adapting to the holiday staple being drive-thru.

A long line of cars could be seen waiting before the light display opened Saturday.

This year the event went all drive-thru to ensure social distancing during the pandemic. Founder and organizer Nathan Bentley spoke FOX 21 ahead of the opening last week, breaking down how they plan to fit all the traffic.

“We estimate there’s approximately a hundred and some cars will actually be in the park at one time and then another 150-180 cars that could be lined up in our lot here queued up here as well. And then there’ll be almost an unlimited number of spaces along Railroad Street so we’re going to see how it goes,” said Bentley.

But that didn’t stop people from all across Minnesota from coming to soak up some Christmas cheer Saturday.

One family from Bemidji said the lights shine even brighter throughout this year’s darkness.

“It’s a little bit of normalcy just a little bit of joy you know with the kids losing school and sports we thought we’d come here and maybe get some food and see the lights,” Brian DeWitt said.

“After everything that’s been taken away from us from the pandemic it’s good to see this one thing that we can do this year for sure,” he said.

This year the gift shop is at a new location, Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park, and will be open every day of the week.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights runs through December 27th.