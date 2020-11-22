Ely Football Coach Steps Down After 11 Seasons

ELY, Minn.– Ely Timberwolves Head Football Coach Cory Lassi has decided to step down from the position. He was with the Timberwolves for the last 11 seasons.

The Timberwolves went 3-3 this season before their year ended after losing their lone playoff game to Bigfork last week.

According to the Ely Echo, Lassi says he decided to move on from the position to spend more time with his family.

Lassi says he’s looking forward to watching Timberwolves football in the future but instead of being on the field, he’ll be looking from the bleachers as a fan.