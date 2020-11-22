Gray Wolves Arrive as Lake Superior Zoo Temporarily Closes

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Zoo has just welcomed some new guests– North American Gray Wolves.

But due to Governor Tim Walz’s New Stay Safe Minnesota Restrictions, you’ll have to wait a little longer to see them.

Three gray wolf sisters Shasta, Sierra, and Tehama arrived at the zoo Tuesday from the California Wolf Center.

However due to the new restrictions to help fight COVID-19 the zoo will be closed through December 18. Animal care staff at the zoo says when the public returns they should have a good time seeing how the natural pack animals interact in a new space.

“If you stay here and look at them you can actually see how they’re kind of communicating with each other through small body gestures and different noises that they make as well,” said Lizzy Larson, who is the Primary Canine Keeper at Lake Superior Zoo. “Gray wolves actually do live in here in Minnesota so it’s very exciting to be able to see these guys up close and be able to kind of get to know what might be out in your own backyard.”

Come December when they plan to re-open, all three wolves seen on exhibit next to the zoo’s brown bears named Tundra and Banks.