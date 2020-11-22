Mont Du Lac Opens Ski Hill for 2020-21 Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Meanwhile another winter activity has re-opened this year in Superior, Mont Du Lac resort opened its ski hill today.

Both the main and pancake beginners ski courses will be open as well as the chairlift and the pancake conveyor.

The hill is opening with extra COVID-19 precautions this year such as reducing the number of people inside the lodges and requiring guests put on their ski gear at their car and leave their belongings there as well.

“A of of enthusiasm people are very glad as the weather’s been cooling down I’m see a lot of people have be kind of stuck in their homes, so it’s really nice to be able to open, have people enjoying the hill, and then again pushing people to stay off to the lodge as much as possible and getting geared up in their cars,” said Bridgette Duffy, who is the Sales and Marketing Manager at Mont Du Lac Resort.

Guests are also encouraged to get their lift tickets and season passes online.