Northwestern Tigers Have 5 Players Named to All-Conference Team

MAPLE, Wis.– The Northwestern football team had their season end last week after finishing with a 6-2 record but that doesn’t mean their hard work went unnoticed.

Several tigers were honored for their play this season. Lineman Adam Thompson was named the Heart O’ North Defensive Player of the Year with 56 tackles, 22 of those for losses and 2 sacks. He earned his way to First Team All-Conference Honors on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball.

But he wasn’t the only Tiger taking home hardware, Collin Trautt and Brennen Werner were rewarded for their solid play being named all-conference first team on offense and defense.

Offensive lineman Ben Benes earned a spot on the first team offense and linebacker Austin Schlies got himself on the first team with his defensive efforts.