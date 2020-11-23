6th Annual Christmas Lighting Challenge Now Underway

Voting is Now Open for Decorated Homes in Duluth, Superior, Hermantown and Cloquet

DULUTH, Minn. – It seems as if holiday traditions are being canceled or changed this year due to COVID-19, but the 6th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge is not one of those events.

Event organizer Peter Cpin says dozens of homes and businesses have already registered to turn their lights on this year.

Event Timeline

• November 21st – 2020 Lighting Challenge voting begins

• December 10th – Registration ends

• December 20th – Final day to vote

• December 21st – Lighting Challenge Ceremony/ Results Released

Bentleyville along with St. Luke’s, Superior Chamber & BID, Cloquet Chamber, Centricity Credit Union, Yellow Bike Coffee and many other great sponsors help to ensure this fun family tradition continues for the community.

“The contest is free to enter and voting which is done by the community,” said Cpin. “Winners in each city will receive special recognition at an award ceremony. Winners in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown will receive a gift basket with hundreds of dollars in prizes and gift cards from local retailers and an award to commemorate their win.”

Click here to sign up today!