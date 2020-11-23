CHUM Feeds Community By Hosting A Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

About 75 turkeys were given away in just over 30 minutes of starting the event.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, CHUM is giving away Thanksgiving food baskets to people in need of the essentials for a traditional holiday meal.

Monday was the first day the organization handed out those boxes of food.

Dozens of community members lined up outside Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Duluth patiently waiting to take a basket home.

Those in line walked away with turkeys, eggs, and a variety of grocery items for their Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s great to know people are getting what they need. Especially when trying to for some normalcy, when anything and everything isn’t normal these days,” said Scott Van Daele, director of distributive services for CHUM. “It’s great for us to be able to do this.”

Leaders at CHUM say the pandemic has brought on a much greater need this year.

One woman picking up a basket says she also recognizes the growing need and says she has a plan for the food she received.

“With the things I get, I share it with other people and other families. There are families that are worse off than myself,” said Portia Johnson.

The next Thanksgiving food giveaway is on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Grand Avenue.