COVID-19 Outbreak Hits A Twin Ports Long Term Care Facility

About 50 employees have tested positive since the recent outbreak.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – More than 75 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Twin Ports long term care facility.

The Superior Rehabilitation Center has been suffering a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of November and is slowly working to bounce back from the surge in cases.

Many of the those individuals testing positive have since recovered, but the center has more than 50 residents and about 20 workers still in quarantine.

The facility is now conducting weekly COVID-19 testing to help keep track of the outbreak.

Results have discovered most of the positive cases were individuals who did not have any symptoms.

Mankato-based monarch healthcare management runs the Superior Rehabilitation Center located in the Billings Park neighborhood.

Leaders say they cannot pinpoint the exact cause for the new outbreak.

It’s the second wave of cases they’ve been seeing systemwide since the pandemic began.

“We have facilities that got hit back in March and April now are getting hit again. It’s repeat cases. there really is no answer for that, unfortunately,” said Marc Halpert, the chief operating officer of Monarch Healthcare Manager.

Staff members are taking extra care to follow safety protocols, including wearing proper protective equipment like masks and social distancing.

One of their biggest challenges continues to be a staff shortage.

We’re told so far a total of about 50 employees at the center in Superior have tested positive for COVID-19.

Monarch has about 40 other facilities throughout Minnesota.

Employees from some of those facilities have been deployed to the Superior Rehabilitation Center to assist with the lack of workers.