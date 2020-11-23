DECC COVID-19 Saliva Testing Site, Parking Change Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 saliva testing site at the DECC is moving Tuesday into the DECC’s more spacious South Pioneer Hall.

Drivers are asked to enter through the east entrance closest to the William A. Irvin and Marcus Duluth Cinema before parking and walking to “Door A” by the Curling Club entrance.

Anybody from Minnesota or Wisconsin can get a free test seven days a week.

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Results are typically emailed within 24 to 48 hours.

You can simply show up at the site for a test, but you are encouraged to schedule an appointment through Vault Health.